Hyderabad: DGP launches inspections within ORR limits after Nampally fire

The managements were instructed to ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms and codes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 8:47 pm IST
HYDRAA intensifies action on fire safety

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent fatal fire accident in Nampally, the Director General of Fire Vikram Singh Mann directed fire department officials within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits to launch intensive inspections in vulnerable premises.

According to the Director General of Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department, the inspections aim to identify serious fire and life safety violations that put occupants at risk.

These include the misuse of cellars for storage or accommodation, blocked staircases and ramps, and storage of materials beyond permitted limits.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The managements were instructed to ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms and codes, including the proper functioning of fire safety systems, extinguishers and sprinklers installed in the establishments.

These inspections began on January 28.

A total of 70 establishments were inspected, including three institutional buildings, two hospitals, three mixed-occupancy premises, 26 commercial establishments, 27 mercantile units, three assembly halls, two business premises, one residential building, one industrial unit, one multiplex and one mall.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Fire safety precautions were also communicated to owners, tenants and employees during the inspections.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 8:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button