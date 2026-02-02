Hyderabad: DGP launches inspections within ORR limits after Nampally fire

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent fatal fire accident in Nampally, the Director General of Fire Vikram Singh Mann directed fire department officials within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits to launch intensive inspections in vulnerable premises.

According to the Director General of Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department, the inspections aim to identify serious fire and life safety violations that put occupants at risk.

These include the misuse of cellars for storage or accommodation, blocked staircases and ramps, and storage of materials beyond permitted limits.

Also Read HYDRAA asks shops in Hyderabad to meet fire safety norms in 1 month

The managements were instructed to ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms and codes, including the proper functioning of fire safety systems, extinguishers and sprinklers installed in the establishments.

These inspections began on January 28.

Also Read HYDRAA seals Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills over fire safety violations

A total of 70 establishments were inspected, including three institutional buildings, two hospitals, three mixed-occupancy premises, 26 commercial establishments, 27 mercantile units, three assembly halls, two business premises, one residential building, one industrial unit, one multiplex and one mall.

Fire safety precautions were also communicated to owners, tenants and employees during the inspections.