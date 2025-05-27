Hyderabad doctor debunks monsoon-COVID link myth

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon in Hyderabad and recent cases of COVID-19 in other Indian districts, many residents of the city are concerned about the virus.

Though all experts are asking individuals to stay alert and exercise precautions, doctors are saying that there is no need to panic.

Hyderabad doctor’s views on monsoon-COVID link myth

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr. Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, Consultant General Physician at Yashoda Hospital, said that there is no direct link between COVID and monsoon.

He said that although monsoon season brings flu, malaria and dengue, there is no direct relation with COVID.

Another expert, Dr. Mohammed Sarosh Ahmed, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine (Public Health), Deccan College of Medical Sciences, said that vaccinated individuals are a little safer than unvaccinated ones.

On the question of why COVID-19 is resurfacing repeatedly, he said that the virus mutates to escape human immunity, thereby making it easy to replicate.

Officials to closely monitor rise in COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Telangana health minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has asked officials to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 cases and educate people on the precautions to be followed.

One COVID-19 case has been reported in Telangana recently, as per official data.

The minister, who held a meeting on the COVID-19 situation with health officials, heads of scientific institutions and other experts based in the city, instructed them to keep a watch on respiratory illnesses and vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Though extra precautions need to be exercised during the monsoon in Hyderabad as it brings flu, there is no link between the season and COVID.