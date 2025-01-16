Hyderabad double murder case: Narsingi police arrest 3

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Thursday, January 16, in the double murder that occurred in Hyderabad’s Narsingi area.

The arrested triop has been identified as; Rahul Kumar Saket, 16, a driver, Raj Kumar Saket, 22, an office boy and Sukhendra Kumar Saket, 30, who works as housekeeping—all three hail from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendranagar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ch Srinavs said that the deceased woman, Divya Bindu, was a sex worker. The other deceased Ankith facilitated her service to various clients.

The Prime accused, Rahul Kumar, was one of her clients. He had earlier paid Ankith Rs 4,000 for Bindu’s service.

Rahul Kumar started to record their intimate moments which Bindu objected to. She complained to Ankith, who warned Rahul to refrain from such activities.

Also Read Couple found dead in Hyderabad, police launches investigation

Following a few more altercations, Rahul Kumar decided to kill Bindu and Ankith. Along with the other accused, Raj Kumar and Sukhendra Kumar.

Rahul approached Bindu for her service again, but this time for Sukhendra Kumar.

Rahul, Ankith and Bindu travelled in an auto and reached the crime scene. While Sukhendra Kumar and Bindu were busy, Rahul and Raj took Ankith to a nearby place, some 60 meters away, and attacked him with a knife. They stabbed him multiple times and then crushed his face with a heavy boulder.

After committing the crime, Rahul and Raj went to Bindu and killed her too with a boulder. The crime took place in the early hours of January 12. All three fled the spot.

Later in the day, Ankith and Bindu’s bodies were found by locals who informed the Narsingi police.

On January 15, the Narsingi police interrogated two persons.

Also Read Hyderabad double murder case: Two persons interrogated

The Narsingi police were finally able to catch the three accused. Ankith and Bindu’s mobiles were recovered from them. They were produced before the local court for transit warrants.