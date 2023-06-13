Hyderabad: Drones banned in Madhapur between June 13 to June 17

A notice issued by Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said that he had received directives from the Union Government and other security agencies saying that anti social elements may organise attacks using sub-conventional aerial platforms, including drones..

Hyderabad: Flying drones are prohibited in certain areas of Madhapur from June 13 to June 17, the police department said here on Tuesday.

A notice issued by the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the decision was taken in view of anti-social elements causing disruption.

“Based on the directive by the Centre and other security agencies, the Telangana Police has decided to ban drone activities. Anti-social elements may organise attacks using paragliders, remote-controlled drones and microlight aircraft and so on,” the senior police officer stated in a press release.

The possibility of such attacks may endanger and breach peace to public tranquillity, the notice said.

Between June 13 to June 17, drones will not be allowed to function within a five-kilometre radius of these hotels in Madhapur:

  • 1. Convention Hall, HICC
  • 2. Novotel Hotel
  • 3. Trident Hotel
  • 4. Westin Hotel
  • 5. ITC Kohinoor

