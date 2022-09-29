Hyderabad: Drug peddler held, hash oil worth Rs 18L seized

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 29th September 2022 7:59 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old drug peddler was apprehended by the city commissioner’s task force along with the Abids Road Police. Further, 354 bottles of hash oil worth Rs 18 lakh was seized from his possession.

The accused is identified as Konda Minna Rao (22), a resident of Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release issued by the police, the accused Koda Minna Rao is a farmer who lives off of the crops he grows on his own property.

He is a resident of the villages of Sarvepalli, AP As a result of the lack of significant income from the production of vegetables, paddy, etc., he felt a financial crisis while trying to support his family. To earn money, Minna Rao along with another accused who is absconding, Anwar Singh indulged in procuring hash oil and travelled to Hyderabad to smuggle it to consumers.

Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s task force, the south zone team, along with Abids road police, Hyderabad, detained the accused and seized 354 hash oil bottles, each containing 5 milli litres of oil.

The accused and the seized hash oil have been handed over to the station house officer (SHO), Abids Road PS for further investigation.

