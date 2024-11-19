Hyderabad emerges as fastest growing city amid real estate boom

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as the fastest-growing city among six major Indian urban centers, driven by rapid infrastructure development and a thriving real estate market.

According to the India Prime City Index by Knight Frank India, Hyderabad leads in real estate growth, surpassing metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Real estate in Hyderabad witnesses rapid growth

The city has shown remarkable progress in real estate, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10 percent in residential launches over the past decade.

The report highlights Hyderabad’s diverse economy, which extends beyond IT to industries like pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. This diversity has significantly contributed to the city’s stability and growth potential.

Hyderabad’s strong and well-planned infrastructure, including an extensive network of roads, flyovers, underpasses, and ring roads, further fuels the demand for housing. Strategic government investments in major projects like the Hyderabad Metro Rail and outer ring roads have also played a crucial role.

Also Read Surge in demand for luxury homes in Hyderabad’s real estate market

The city’s ongoing focus on creating a business- and resident-friendly environment underlines its potential to sustain and enhance its status as a leading global city in the coming years.

Following is the list of fastest-growing cities in India based on real estate

Hyderabad Bengaluru Mumbai-MMR Delhi-NCR Ahmedabad Chennai

Performance of other cities

While Hyderabad leads in real estate growth, other Indian cities excel in various areas.

Mumbai-MMR maintains steady growth across all metrics, reaffirming its position as India’s financial capital. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR ranks highest for its superior physical infrastructure and governance.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, showcases remarkable socio-economic growth, driven by its thriving service sector, which attracts a highly skilled workforce from across India and beyond.

“India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse is underpinned by the exceptional performance of a select group of cities that have transformed into economic and cultural hubs. Each of the six cities offers distinct opportunities to advance sustainable and inclusive urban development in the country,” said Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director, Knight Frank India.

Hyderabad’s strength lies in its growing real estate market, where it scores highest among the six cities in this parameter.

Bengaluru ranks second in real estate but remains the top choice for commercial occupiers, with consistent growth in residential real estate, according to the report. The city boasts the highest workforce participation rate in India at 76 percent and an unemployment rate of just 1.8 percent—the lowest among the six cities analyzed.

Delhi leads the rankings in physical infrastructure. Home to India’s largest metro network, the Delhi Metro has a daily ridership of 6.8 million and spans over 350 kilometers, ensuring seamless connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

A Promising Future for Hyderabad’s Real Estate

Hyderabad’s real estate market is poised for further growth, supported by continuous investments in infrastructure and urban planning.

Also Read Newlywed groom kills bride on wedding day in Hyderabad

With its affordability, abundant business opportunities, and high quality of life, the city continues to be an attractive destination for homebuyers and investors alike.