Hyderabad: Ex-mayor keen on BRS ticket for Malkajgiri or Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former GHMC former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao said that he informed the party’s high command regarding his interest in contesting from Malkajgiri or Secunderabad constituencies in the soon upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Rammohan said that he suggested the party give opportunity to Telangana statehood activists and party workers instead of giving chance to individuals from the “same family.”

He also refuted reports suggesting that he would resign from BRS. “I have not decided to join any party,” he added.

“Interested to contest from Malkajgiri (OR) Secunderabad Parliament seats. The same was communicated to the party leadership. I suggested to give the opportunity to the Telangana statehood activists and those who have worked tirelessly for the party instead of giving them a chance from the same family. As the Mayor of Hyderabad, I have worked tirelessly for the development of the city and the development of the party. I have faith in party president, former chief minister Shri KCR, working president KTR, former minister Harish Rao, and other leaders of the party. I am confident that my candidature will be considered…” he said in the post.

According to media reports, the kin of BRS MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Malla Reddy are ion the race for these tickets.

Rammohan served as the first Mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana between 2016 and 2020.

As the time rolls towards the Lok Sabha polls, the heat around the issuance of tickets by the three major parties, the Congress, BRS, and the BJP is going up day by day.

Early on Saturday, BRS senior leader and former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah resigned from the party citing “lack of response” from the party high command towards his interest for the Warangal Lok Sabha ticket.