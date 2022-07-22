Hyderabad: Fake doctor arrested by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: A doctor was arrested by the Rachakonda Special Operation team (SOT) along with the Meerpet police on Friday for allegedly treating people without a proper license.

According to local media reports, an additional two accused were also arrested for helping the main accused in acquiring a fake educational certificate.

K Vijay Kumar was working as a Duty Medical Officer in a private hospital. The other two accused who were arrested were identified as Mahabub Ali Junaid and Afroz Khan. They helped Vijay Kumar obtain a fake MBBS degree certificate at a cost of Rs 6.5 lakhs.

The police arrested all three following specific input on the malpractice.

In June, a fake medical practitioner was detained under P.D act by the Rachakonda police. The accused, Pollampally Sai Kumar, was responsible for the deaths of two patients.