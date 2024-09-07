Hyderabad: Fake job racket busted, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Friday, September 6, accused of running a fake job racket and seized cash worth Rs 4 lakh from them.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Pocharam IT coridoor. The accused were identified as Shaik Bade Shaheb from LB Nagar, M Laxmana Chary from Dilsukhnagar, M Rama Swamy from Kothapet. Two more accused identified as Mohammed Malik from Bengaluru and Akash from West Bengal are absconding.

They were previously arrested in similar cases for duping job aspirants by promising to offer positions in various government and public sectors, including the FCI, SBI Bank, Court Outsourcing, AG Office, Post Office, Railway, Income Tax Inspector, GST Office, Revenue Department,Electricity Department and software firms.

According to the police, the suspects cheated job aspirants by promising jobs in various sectors. They collected money to the tune of several lakhs from job aspirants and created fake appointment orders too.

Praja Palana Tenders:

The accused also created fake agreements claiming they were entitled to collect the applications on behalf of the state government to avail new schemes like Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Laxmi, etc., and collected Rs 33 lakh from people.