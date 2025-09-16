Hyderabad: Father arrested for killing son, dumping body in Musi River

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police on Tuesday, September 16, arrested a man for allegedly killing his ailing son and dumping his body in the Musi River from Nayapul bridge in the early hours of Saturday, September 13.

The accused Mohd Akbar, 37, who is a vegetable vendor, lived along with his wife Sana Begum, an outsourcing worker at Niloufer hospital, and two children, including the deceased Anaas, 3, at Noorinagar, Bandlaguda police station limits.

The child Anaas was suffering from congenital heart disease and was being treated at Niloufer Hospital. “Around 2 am on Saturday, Anaas woke up from sleep and was crying. In a fit of anger, Akbar smothered the child to death. He put the body in a bag, carried it on his motorcycle to the Musi River at Nayapul and dumped it into the water with the help of a rope. As the flow of water was strong, the bag was swept away,” A Sudhakar, ACP Chandrayangutta.

Akbar told all the family members that the child had gone missing after he went to the market at 3 am on Saturday to get vegetables. The family then approached the Bandlaguda police and lodged a complaint. The police formed special teams to trace the child whom they initially suspected of being kidnapped.

However, on checking the cameras around the house, they found that the child had not come out of the house in the night. “On suspicion, they examined Akbar, who admitted to killing the boy and dumping the body in the Musi River,” said the official.

Akbar told the police that he was facing problems due to the boy, and there were quarrels regarding his treatment in the family. Four teams of HYDRAA and SDRF are trying to trace and retrieve the body of the child from the Musi River.

Previous offences and protest

Akbar was previously involved in the murder of a woman at Narsingi. He killed the woman when she allegedly resisted his sexual advances. He was arrested and remanded in that case, but later obtained bail from the court and came out.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bandlaguda demanded capital punishment for the man for killing his son. A rally was taken out by the locality people who afterwards met the Bandlaguda Inspector, S Devender and demanded stringent action against Akbar and capital punishment for him.

(This copy has been updated with a new feature photo)