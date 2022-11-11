Hyderabad: Father-son duo held for duping people of Rs 20 cr

Hyderabad: A father-son duo was on Thursday arrested for allegedly duping people of Rs 20 crores on the pretext of developing a property. The case dates back to 2016.

The two accused were identified as 61-year-old Khaja Mujeebuddin and 26-year-old Mohammed Jajim Mujeeb. The duo established a construction firm at Tolichowki, for which they signed agreements with various people. The victims were promised a 50 percent share of each.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man murders younger sibling in Jagadgirigutta

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police said that the accused collected Rs 20 crores from 20 people including NRIs in the form of investment deposits by showing the land agreement. The accused used to buy Benami properties using the money collected from the victims.

“Nine cases have been registered against the duo this year. The accused were trying to escape from the country when our team arrested them at Ram Koti on Thursday. The accused will be produced before the court for judicial remand on Friday,” CCS ACP N Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.