Hyderabad: Fearing revenge, man accused of wife’s murder kills brother-in-law

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old mechanic was stabbed to death in Meerpet on Friday night, June 7, police said.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Salman, a resident of Nandavanam colony. The accused, D Surendar alias Suri, asked the victim to come near TKR Kamnan to discuss some previous issue.

When he reached the spot, the accused and his friends stabbed Salman to death. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the reports, the accused, D Surendar was married to Saba Fatima, the victim’s sister. Due to some personal issues, the accused allegedly pushed her from the first floor of the building, resulting in her death on the spot. A murder case was registered, and D Surendar was arrested.

However, after he was released on bail, the accused grew paranoid that Salman was planning to murder him to avenge his sister’s death. As his suspicion grew, he planned and executed the murder.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing. The police are making efforts to apprehend the absconding suspects.