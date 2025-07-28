Hyderabad fertility clinic ran illegal surrogacy racket: Health Department

Hyderabad: After several media reports uncovered the claimed illegal surrogacy and baby-selling business operated by Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, the Telangana Health Department officially revealed severe lapses at the Hyderabad clinic.

In a detailed rejoinder of July 28, the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare conceded that the clinic, alternatively referred to as Srushti Test Tube Baby Centre, was functioning without due registrations and had purportedly committed several criminal and ethical violations.

The move came after a complaint from a couple who had visited the Vizag clinic branch seeking surrogacy. After accepting the baby, DNA tests confirmed the baby was not biologically theirs. When the couple requested documents, they were allegedly threatened and refused records, leaving them to approach the police.

A combined search-and-seizure drive was conducted on July 26 by a team led by police officials, the Task Force, DM&HO, and the RDO, under the supervision of DCP North Zone.

The officials found that the registrations of the clinic under the Clinical Establishment Act and the PCPNDT Act had expired. They also observed unregistered ultrasound equipment, an operating theatre, laparoscopic and IVF devices, unlicensed drugs, and liquid nitrogen cylinders on the premises.

Officials have confirmed that the clinic was not registered in the National or State ART & Surrogacy Registry, and its activities thus became illegal under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The rejoinder also stated that the clinic had received closure orders earlier, but kept operating by misusing the credentials of registered doctors.

Case materials, such as records and equipment, have been surrendered to the police. FIRs have been registered under applicable acts, and further investigation is in progress.

The government has instructed citizens to approach fertility and surrogacy services only at registered clinics. As of today, 381 facilities, including two government medical college hospitals, are legally approved in Telangana under the ART & Surrogacy Act. Information can be viewed on the portal.



