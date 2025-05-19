Hyderabad fire accident: Human Rights Commission seeks detailed report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Monday, May 19, directed officials concerned to submit detailed reports in connection with the devastating fire in a building that left 17 people dead.

The commission took suo motu cognizance of the tragedy based on media (print and electronic) reports, indicating possible negligence in building safety, electrical maintenance, and fire preparedness.

Also Read Massive fire near Charminar claims 17 lives, state announces Rs 5L ex gratia

According to an official release, the panel on its own took cognisance of the tragic fire accident, based on media reports, indicating possible negligence in building safety, electrical maintenance, and fire preparedness and directed the chief secretary, commissioner of Hyderabad police, director general fire disaster response emergency and civil defence and the chief engineer, Telangana southern power distribution company of Telangana to submit detailed reports by June 30.

The Commission is committed to ensuring accountability and safeguarding the right to life and safety of citizens, it said.

About Hyderabad fire accident

On May 18, a massive fire broke out at Gulzar House near Charminar, claiming 17 lives and injuring around 10 others.

The victims have been identified as Prahlad,70, Munni, 70, Rajendar Modi,65, Sumitra,60, Hamey,7, Abhishek, 31, Sheetal,35, Priyansh,4, Iraaj,2, Arushi,3, Rishabh,4, Pratham,1.5, Anuyan,3, Varsha, 35, Pankaj,36, Rajini, 32 and Iddu, 4.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 6 am at the Srikrishna Pearls building. Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, causing several people to lose consciousness. About 30 individuals were inside at the time, including the family of a pearl trader and his employees.

Upon receiving the alert, eleven fire tenders rushed to the scene to battle the blaze. Firefighters successfully rescued several people trapped inside the ground-plus-one building, located in a narrow, congested lane within a bustling commercial area.

Injured have been admitted to Osmania, Yashoda Malakpet, Apollo DRDO and Apollo Hyderguda hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)





