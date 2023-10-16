Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at shop in Vanasthalipuram, no casualties

The fire broke out in a two-shutter shop selling bags including school bags, luggage bags and others.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 9:58 am IST
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at shop in Vanasthalipuram, no casualties
Fire breaks out at shop in Vanasthalipuram, no casualties

Rangareddy: A fire broke out at a shop in the Vanasthalipuram area of Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.
No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Police said that the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, however, it is not ascertained yet.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Vanasthalipuram

“We got a call at 6:00 am in the morning today that a fire has broken out in a shop in Vanasthalipuram. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit however it is not certain. The fire broke out in a two-shutter shop selling bags including school bags, luggage bags and others. There are no casualties reported,” an official said.

MS Education Academy

Police added that the fire is under control now.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a mall in the Chandanagar area in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on August 12 and was doused hours later. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 9:58 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button