Hyderabad: FITCOP report reveals cops retaining good health

Hyderabad: The city police and the Helping Hand Foundation presented a report on the initiative FITCOP app on completion of 100 days which stated that hundreds of policemen hitherto with neglected health ailments are now getting back in shape.

FITCOP is one of the first public health screening programs for the city police to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDS), and obesity and to promote metabolic fitness, weight loss and well-being of the police force through a wellness app-based model.

Members of the FITCOP team, Dr Ghaja Rao Bhupal IPS, Jt commissioner crimes, Pramila IPS, Jt commissioner admin and the IT cell of the city police released the report alongside the commissioner of the city police, C V Anand.

With fifty percent screening complete, the police commissioner discussed future strategies and challenges to be incorporated for a better outcome of the initiative.

Features of FITCOP

FITCOP was developed on the underlying schema of 3 Ds – Diagnose, Develop and Do where every unit officer will be diagnosed.

Based on the medical parameters, the foundation develops a road map to get rid of the medical comorbidities and maps them to a dietician, physical training instructor or counsellor or doctor through in-app chat/call service.

The daily physical activity and the progress made by the staff are translated into a digital dashboard and supervised by officers.