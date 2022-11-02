Hyderabad: Formula E track to be ready by end of November

Hyderabad: The special chief secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar inspected the ongoing works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) near Hussain Sagar lake here on Wednesday for the Formula E race to be held next year.

Formula E #Hyderabad

Inspected the ongoing works undertaken by @HMDA_Gov near HussainSagar

Track will be ready by Nov end pic.twitter.com/vRF4JKBuW8 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) November 2, 2022

Formula E will make its way to India for the first time ever with a race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. It will be the first time a major international racing event will be held in the country since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit.

On September 25, a Formula E car was on exhibit at Tank Bund in the city. In the upcoming months, the automobile will be on display at different spots across the city. To raise awareness across the nation, plans are in the works to drive the automobile to other major cities.

On September 28, a four-member team of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, led by event director Marco G were on a three-day visit to the city to inspect the proposed track and arrangements.

The four-member team visited the proposed Formula E site (NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and garden, Peoples plaza etc,.) and inspected the race track alignment and other related facilities sites such as Paddock, Emotion club, E-Village, etc.

Moreover, the HMDA is making arrangements and taking steps to ensure the safety of cars, drivers and spectators. Black-topping will be done on the road around Hussain Sagar Lake. Various safety tests will also be carried out to ensure that the track is foolproof for the Formula E race scheduled to be held next year in Hyderabad.

Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle arena. It will be held in the city on February 11 next year. Hyderabad was chosen as one of the 12 cities around the world. The track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5 kilometres long.

The Formula E Prix has held 100 races since its start in 2014, making it one of the world’s sports events with the quickest rate of expansion.