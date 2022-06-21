Hyderabad: Free career guidance, scholarship awareness program

Hyderabad: Free career guidance, scholarship awareness program

Hyderabad: Safa Baitul Maal (SBM) will organise a free career and scholarship guidance awareness program for students and parents on June 22.

The timing of programme is from morning 9:30 to 1:30 pm at Noori Palace function hall Patel Nagar Bandalaguda, Chadrayangutta.

The founder and CEO of CIGMA Ameen e Mudassar will be the chief speaker at the event on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

Interested Intermediate, SSC students and parents can avail benefits from this program. For registrations, Scan QR Code or Call 93944 19820/814 22 1111.

The programme will cover the point given below:

How to Choose the right career?
Role of Parents in Career Guidance
100+ Hot Courses after 12th High Paying Careers – India & Abroad
Career Myths & Realities
Global Work from Home Opportunities
Government, CSR & NGO Scholarships

