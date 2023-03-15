Hyderabad: Free Dental & Medical camp to be held on Sunday

Hyderabad: On the occassion of World Oral Healthy Day, Indian Dental Association (IDA), Deccan branch in collabration with Our Lady of Good Health Church is conducting free dental check up and medical camp.

In a press release, Hyderabad Secretary IDA Deccan Dr A Srikanth, said that the free dental check up and medical camp will be conducted at 10am on Sunday, March 19 at Roch Memorial high school and church, AC Gaurd, near Vijay Mary Hospital.

The another free dental and health camp, which is being held in honour of World Oral Health Day on March 20, will offer free doctor consultations in dental and general medicine, as well as free basic diagnostic services.

For the free dental and medical camp, health care providers such as Zoi Hospitals and senior dentists from IDA, Deccan are collaborating.