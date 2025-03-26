Hyderabad: Gang robs over 29 lakh from SBI ATM, arrested by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police apprehended a gang of five offenders involved in stealing Rs 29.69 lakh from an SBI ATM in Ravirala village.

The robbery took place on March 2 when the gang arrived in a white Swift car, disabled CCTV cameras by spraying them and used a gas cutter to break open the ATM machine.

Dy manager filed complaint related to SBI ATM robbery near Hyderabad

Following a complaint by the deputy manager of SBI Ravirala Korra Sreevani a case was registered at Adibatla Police Station.

Special teams under the direction of Rachakonda commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, led by DCP Maheshwaram D. Sunitha Reddy and DCP Crimes Aravind Babu collaborated with Adibatla Police, CCS, SOT and the IT cell to investigate the case.

Arrest, recovery

With the help of technical evidence and modus operandi (MO) analysis, police successfully tracked and arrested the offenders from Rajasthan and Haryana.

During the operation, authorities seized Rs 4,00,000 in cash, a white Swift VXI car, a gas cutter, cylinders, gloves, mobile phones and other materials.