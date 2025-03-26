Hyderabad: Gang robs over 29 lakh from SBI ATM, arrested by Rachakonda police

With the help of technical evidence and modus operandi analysis, police tracked and arrested offenders.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2025 1:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: Gang robs over 29 lakh from SBI ATM, arrested by Rachakonda police
Hyderabad: Gang robs over 29 lakh from SBI ATM, arrested by Rachakonda police. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police apprehended a gang of five offenders involved in stealing Rs 29.69 lakh from an SBI ATM in Ravirala village.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The robbery took place on March 2 when the gang arrived in a white Swift car, disabled CCTV cameras by spraying them and used a gas cutter to break open the ATM machine.

Following a complaint by the deputy manager of SBI Ravirala Korra Sreevani a case was registered at Adibatla Police Station.

MS Creative School

Special teams under the direction of Rachakonda commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, led by DCP Maheshwaram D. Sunitha Reddy and DCP Crimes Aravind Babu collaborated with Adibatla Police, CCS, SOT and the IT cell to investigate the case.

Arrest, recovery

With the help of technical evidence and modus operandi (MO) analysis, police successfully tracked and arrested the offenders from Rajasthan and Haryana.

Also Read
20-yr-old, teenager die in road accident in Secunderabad

During the operation, authorities seized Rs 4,00,000 in cash, a white Swift VXI car, a gas cutter, cylinders, gloves, mobile phones and other materials.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2025 1:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button