Hyderabad: GHMC food safety dept raids popular bar in Jubliee Hills

Hyderabad: A task force team of GHMC’s food safety department conducted a raid at Halo Cocktail Bar and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, June 4.

The team discovered several expired food items, like Golden Rings Keora Water, Malabar Parota Half Baked, and Spicy Black Bean Sauce. They were discarded on the spot.

Additionally, corn flour, American Garden apple cider vinegar, black pepper, and tea powder were seized for lacking proper labels. Many semi-prepared food items stored in the refrigerator were found to be expired and discarded.

The establishment lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers. Furthermore, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together.

Nonetheless, the FSSAI License true copy was displayed at the billing counter