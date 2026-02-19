Hyderabad: Girl forced to drink alcohol at knifepoint, sexually assaulted

Hyderabad: The Narsingi Police on Wednesday, February 18, arrested two people, including a minor boy, for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl to consume alcohol and sexually abusing her afterward.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 16 when the victim’s mother approached the police, stating that her daughter had gone missing. The girl was staying with her grandmother at Puppalaguda and had left for school at 8:30 am but did not return.

The complainant and her family searched for the girl in vain before filing a complaint with the Narsingi Police. Based on a complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) and launched an investigation. On Wednesday, the victim was found at a flat in the Changicherla area.

The girl told the police that on February 7, she had visited Charminar for shopping and met one of the accused, a 16-year-old. The two exchanged phone numbers and began chatting. On February 16, the girl went to meet the accused near Madina building without informing her family.

She spent time with the accused and his friends, Imran and another minor, all residents of Talab Katta. The accused took the girl to Changicherla and forced her to consume alcohol at knifepoint. Later, the three accused assaulted the victim physically and sexually.

On Wednesday, the Narsingi police nabbed Imran and the minor boy and produced them before the court. The third accused remains absconding. Further investigation revealed that Imran was involved in eight other criminal cases, including theft and robbery in different police stations, and against whom a suspect sheet was also maintained in the Rein Bazaar police station.