Hyderabad girl Khadija emerges as one of Telangana inter toppers

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad girl, Khadija Fatima Hashmi, has emerged as one of the Telangana inter toppers. She scored 99.4 per cent.

Out of 1000 marks in all subjects in the first and second years of intermediate, she scored 994.

How Hyderabad girl manages to become one of Telangana inter toppers

A student of St. Joseph’s Junior College, Khadija became one of the toppers after scoring 100 per cent marks in botany, zoology, physics, and chemistry.

It was in the languages, English and Arabic, where she lost six marks. She scored 98 and 99 marks in both the first and second year of English and Arabic, respectively.

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Telangana intermediate results

On Sunday, April 12, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced the much-awaited results for the first and second years of intermediate.

Also Read Hyderabad’s MS Junior College girl student emerges as one of Telangana inter toppers

Government advisor K Keshav Rao announced the results in the presence of education secretary Yogita Rana and other officials.

A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared in the examination held in February–March.

The overall pass percentage for the first year was 66.20. The pass percentage among girls was 74.40, while it was only 57.69 per cent among boys. A total of 4,89,123 students wrote the first-year exams, and out of them, 3,23,807 have qualified.

The overall pass percentage for the second year stood at 70.58. In the second year too, girls outshone the boys. The pass percentage among girls was 78.65, while only 62.50 percent of boys passed the exam. A total of 5,07,948 students appeared in the second-year exams, and out of them, 3,58,490 pupils passed the exams.

The pass percentage has slightly increased this year compared to 2025.