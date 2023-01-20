Hyderabad: Golconda Fort to remain shut on January 28, 29

Hyderabad: The Golconda Fort will remain shut on January 28 and January 29 for the public and general visitors for the visit of G20 delegates to the city.

This comes ahead of the G20 Summit Working Group meetings that will be held between January 28 to June 17.

The delegates are also likely to visit Rani Mahal.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 this year in New Delhi.

215 working group meetings are being held across 56 cities in the country ahead of this summit.

As part of this, six meetings will be held in Hyderabad. While the first meeting will be held on January 28, working group meetings will be held on March 6, 7, April 26, 27, 28, June 7, 8, 9, July 15, 16 and 17 under the guidance of various ministries.

G20 officials are in the city vising several locations as the city police ensure safety and smooth flow of traffic amid their visit.

The delegates paid a visit to the regional passport office on Friday and inaugurated the G-20 artefact made of waste material.

Ahead of the meetings, immigration and tourism staff were given training with a four-day workshop.

The workshop included a session for ASI officials, monument guides, Incredible India Tourist Guide (IITGS) and security staff at Rani Mahal and Golconda Fort.

The session which cited around 80 participants, aimed to impart situation handling, hygiene, personal grooming, etiquette and tourism awareness.