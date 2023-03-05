Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 33 lakhs seized from airport; three arrested

The three accused were arrested based on profiling and behaviour detection. They had arrived from Dubai on an Indigo and later an Air India flight.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th March 2023 9:18 pm IST
Shining outlook for gold in 2023
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport apprehended three persons and seized 600 grams of gold in the early hours of Sunday.

The three persons are identified as M Ashfaque Ahmed, 37, Mohammed Shaikh Abdulla, 31, and Naina Mohammed, 49.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Police arrests drug peddler, seizes 24 kgs Ganja

According to the CISF official, the three accused were arrested based on profiling and behaviour detection. They had arrived from Dubai on an Indigo and later an Air India flight.

“On inquiry, their WhatsApp chats and voice messages were checked. We checked their bags and found four iron spare parts of odd weight. Upon opening the spare parts, 596 grams of gold worth Rs. 33,73,360/- was found,” police said.

The three accused along with the seized gold were handed over to the Customs officials.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th March 2023 9:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button