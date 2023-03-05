Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 33 lakhs seized from airport; three arrested

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport apprehended three persons and seized 600 grams of gold in the early hours of Sunday.

The three persons are identified as M Ashfaque Ahmed, 37, Mohammed Shaikh Abdulla, 31, and Naina Mohammed, 49.

According to the CISF official, the three accused were arrested based on profiling and behaviour detection. They had arrived from Dubai on an Indigo and later an Air India flight.

“On inquiry, their WhatsApp chats and voice messages were checked. We checked their bags and found four iron spare parts of odd weight. Upon opening the spare parts, 596 grams of gold worth Rs. 33,73,360/- was found,” police said.

The three accused along with the seized gold were handed over to the Customs officials.