Hyderabad: Graveyards tidied ahead of Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: The chief executive officer of the Waqf board has directed the ‘Khabrastaan committees’ across the twin cities to undertake cleaning up of the graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Several Muslims traditionally visit graveyards to pay homage to the departed souls on and after Shab-e-Barat (the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday).

Managing committees have undertaken the works including cleaning up debris, cutting down overgrown bushes and clearing garbage in the corners of these yards along with equipping the areas with lights and water facilities for the ease of visitors.

Painting of graves and boundary walls was also witnessed to be completed at many yards.

While the restoration works have picked up pace ahead of the big night, several graveyard committee members have complained lack of funds from the GHMC.

Speaking to The Siasat Daily, Mohammed Hasham, head of the graveyard committee of Eidgah Miralam, a 70 year-old-graveyard cemetery, revealed that funds for the tidying up of the yard on the occasion haven’t been sanctioned, unlike every year.

However, they have carried out the process at their own expense after a period of waiting and installed lights at various places in the yard for clear visibility.