Hyderabad Gulzar Houz fire: Buildings lack proper earthing, finds Power dept

Hyderabad: The Gulzar Houz fire accident, which claimed 17 lives last week, may have been caused due to lack of proper earthing in the building where the incident took place.

Senior officials said that many building owners in the city do not focus on proper earthing while installing the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system or ACs in both old and new buildings.

On Tuesday, May 20, the clues and forensic team inspected the building where they reportedly came to a preliminary understanding that the compressors in the air-conditioners (ACs) exploded, causing the fire accident.

As per reports, there were 14 air conditioners installed inside the old G+2 building, having 8 rooms (excluding the jewellery shops located on the ground floor). Some reports stated that there were 8 ACs inside the house.

According to the Chief Electrical Inspector to the Telangana government, T Kantha Rao, such incidents can happen due to the ageing of the electricity cables.

“There is also a chance for heat to be generated if any electric/electronic appliance is continuously used for 8 hours. Having an alternative appliance which could be used as a stand-by,” stated and cautioned that the wiring for those appliances should be run from the main.

He also stresses the need for installing a Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) that detects and cuts off power when there’s a current imbalance, indicating a potential leak or fault. It helps prevent electrocution and fires.

Though it is too early to arrive at any conclusion or point fingers at individuals or departments, like the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath stated on Monday, the Gulzar Houz incident has to be a lesson to prevent such incidents in the future.

Gulzar Houz Fire department incident

Ch Chakrapani, chief engineer, metro zone, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL), stated that his department received a call about the fire accident at around 7.15 am on Sunday, May 18, and the electricity supply was immediately shut down in that area.

He told Siasat.com that there was no short-circuit externally, as there was no issue found either with the transformer or with the main external electrical supply system, even while the fire was raging in that house.

He noted that no other house in that area had any electricity problem, which meant something had happened in the internal electrical system in that house where the fire accident took place.

As per experts in electrical safety, there could have been several reasons for such a fire accident to happen.

“I was told that there were 8 ACs in the building. It needs to be checked whether the compressors were installed inside or outside, whether they were well ventilated or not. It also came to my notice that there was a gap of just one metre between the affected building and the adjacent building. If insulation is more, it could heat the cable and cause the inflammable gas inside the AC compressor to catch fire,” Kantha Rao told Siasat.com, while mentioning that his team would only inspect the site after the panchnama is done.

“As per the Indian Standards Institute norms, once in 15 years, the entire electrical wiring system should be replaced. But people are using it for 20 and 40 years,” he exclaims, also suggesting house owners to get their electrical system checked by TGSPDCL once in 5 years.

To bring awareness among the general public with regard to the usage of electricity and to bring down the electrical and fire accidents to zero level, the electricity inspectorate department has issued extensive electricity safety instructions to owners of houses and commercial establishments on Tuesday, May 20.

Electrical safety instructions