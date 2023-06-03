Hyderabad: Harish Rao celebrates birthday by planting a sapling

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd June 2023 10:50 pm IST
State health and finance minister Harish Rao planting a sapling on the occasion of his birthday at the Secretariate on Saturday

Hyderabad: State finance and health minister T Harish Rao celebrated his birthday by planting a sapling at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Participating in the ‘Green India Challenge‘ organised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Santosh Kumar, the health minister praised the GIC initiative undertaken by Kumar.

“If every home has a green tree, then it becomes a health centre. Plants are vital for the survival of mankind and by growing plants environmental protection and health care is possible,” he said.

Harish Rao also spoke about Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, the afforestation programme initiated by the KCR government. “The government has successfully implemented the scheme as a result of which greenery has increased significantly in the state,” he said.

