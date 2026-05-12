Hyderabad hate crime: Nine held for attacking vehicle transporting cattle

Hyderabad: Police have arrested nine self-proclaimed cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks), who earlier in the day attacked a DCM driver transporting bulls in Hyderabad, ahead of the Bakrid festival.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 am at Kottapet cross-roads near Chaitanyapuri Metro, when the Hindutva group stopped the vehicle, alleging the animals were being taken for slaughter.

Even after the driver said the animals were oxen and not cows, the gau rakshaks did not listen.

On information, the Chaitanyapuri Police reached the spot. The DCM driver showed the documents and said eight bulls were being transported for a film shooting near Purani Haveli. After verifying, the police allowed the vehicle to proceed.

However, when it reached near the Chaitanyapuri U-turn, the gau rakshaks allegedly followed it in two-wheelers, overtook it and started abusing and pelting stones at the driver.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. An Inspector and two policemen were reportedly injured, while the vehicle was also damaged.

A case was registered under relevant sections and nine people have been arrested so far. They have been sent to judicial remand. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

Lately, the city has witnessed sporadic incidents of gau rakshaks chasing vehicles transporting cattle and attacking drivers under the pretext of cow smuggling, a claim that has so far not been proved.

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a meeting with representatives of various gau rakshak organisations and urged them to report illegal cattle transportation. The meeting was also held for the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) festival, which falls on May 27 this year. The department has implemented foolproof measures, including setting up specialised check-posts at the Commissionerate borders, to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.