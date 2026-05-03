Report, don’t attack: Hyderabad Police tells gau rakshaks ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police issued a stern warning to self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, also known as gau rakshaks, against obstructing or chasing vehicles, especially cattle traders or carrying weapons or sharp objects.

Lately, Hyderabad has witnessed sporadic incidents of gau rakshaks chasing vehicles transporting cattle and attacking drivers under the pretext of cow smuggling, a claim that has so far not been proved.

On Sunday, May 3, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, held a high-level coordination meeting with representatives of various gau rakshak organisations at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC), Banjara Hills, making it crystal clear that any information about alleged illegal cattle transportation should be reported to the police and refrain from resorting to physical violence against suspects.

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The meeting was also held for the upcoming Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) festival, which falls on May 27 this year. The department has implemented foolproof measures, including setting up specialised check-posts at the Commissionerate borders, to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

“We will register criminal cases against those posting provocative reels or videos on social media that could hurt religious sentiments or incite communal tension. Volunteers are prohibited from joining police personnel at check-posts. They are further directed not to photograph cattle or share details of suspects on social media platforms,” Sajjanar said.

The senior officer stated that surveillance of the illegal transport of cattle without valid veterinary certification will continue year-round.

Citizens and organisations can provide information 24/7 via the Police Control Room at 8712661000.