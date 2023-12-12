Hyderabad: HC allows Akhbari Muslim women to hold prayers at Ibadat Khana-e-Hussaini

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, December 11, allowed interim relief to the women of Akhbari Sect of Shia Muslims, allowing them to conduct Majalis, Jashans, and other religious prayers in Ibadat Khana-e Hussaini in the Old City.

The relief was granted based on the plea of Anjuman-e-alavi, Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akhbari, a registered society, over the Telangana State Wakf Board and muttawali committee of Ibadat Khana-e-Hussaini not permitting women of the sect to conduct prayer meets at the Ibadat Khana in Darulshifa.

The plea alleged discrimination against the sect of Akhbari Muslim women by the committee, which had “unlawfully” taken away their rights, while the Shia Muslim women of the Usooli sect continued to practice prayers. The plea further added discrepancies in appointments to the committee.

Tensions have frequently erupted between the two sects of the Shia Muslim community since the renovation of the Ibadat Khana-e Hussain in 2019. Several court cases were also filed in the matter.

The Ibadat Khana-e-Hussaini is a 150-year-old mosque that came into existence during the Nizams’ era and is reportedly the first Shia mosque to be built in Hyderabad during that period.

The community center, or markaz has been the centre of the activities of the Shia Muslim community. A major revamp was taken up in the year 2019, when the whole structure was demolished, three new lands were added, and a new structure was constructed.