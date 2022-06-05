Hyderabad heatwave: Temperatures still over 40 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Despite entering June, temperatures in the city still soar above 40 degrees Celsius mark. Many areas recorded 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday, based on which the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted scattered rains in the evenings.

Till Thursday, the IMD predicts that rain or thundershowers will occur towards evening or night. However, during the daytime, there will not be a significant drop in the temperatures.

40-degree weather will still continue until the advent of thunderstorm season, which is expected to start on June 13.

Just after recording 42°C in #Hyderabad, clouds forming around the city. This can lead to sudden scattered burst of rains in the city in next 1-2hrs 🌧️. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/kglLjWCGTV — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 5, 2022

Following this trend, no rainfall was recorded on Saturday. The highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bandlaguda and the lowest minimum temperature of 25.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at BHEL.

According to Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), dry weather is expected for the next three days.

In the coming week, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.