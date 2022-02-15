Hyderabad: HMDA razes four illegal constructions in the city

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th February 2022 1:11 pm IST
Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA) on Monday razed four illegal buildings at Manikonda Municipality and Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

Two illegal constructions each at Manikonda and Peerzadi Guda were razed as part of the demolition drive initiated by the ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development on January 17. Apart from the HMDA, district task forces and urban local bodies under the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration are also involved in the demolition drive.

On January 26, special teams were constituted to conduct field visits and identify buildings which have violated construction norms. Out of 100 buildings identified, 77 have been demolished and 23 have been sealed by the authority.

The tally of illegal structures demolished so far has reached 172.

