Hyderabad: HMDA to build Landscape park near Osman Sagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to build the Landscape park near Osman Sagar, which is likely to cost around Rs 35.60 crore and is likely to be completed by Dussehra, this year.

Covering 5.5 acres, the park offers not only the typical amenities of a well-designed lung space but also a special location for holding cultural events with Osman Sagar as a background. As a result, the HMDA sees the development as a one-stop destination for both art and culture enthusiasts and those who like the outdoors.

The Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, visited the park-related construction projects on Wednesday.

The lung area sets itself apart from other parks in and around the city with a posh entry pavilion, welcoming arches, an entrance plaza, pathways, and art pavilions. The Landscape Park, which already enjoys a favourable geographic location owing to Osman Sagar, will receive further decoration in the form of vibrant lights. A request for proposals has already been made for the supply of decorative lights.

The venue will also have an outdoor theatre, picnic areas, inside access roads, children’s play areas, food courts, and restrooms. A central pavilion with a ticket desk and guard quarters will also be constructed in addition to these facilities.

According to an HMDA official, 90% of the work, including the construction of pavilions, has been finished so far. Landscape work is currently ongoing.