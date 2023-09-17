Hyderabad: Hospital canteen worker held for raping 19-year-old girl

The victim had visited the hospital to see her brother who was admitted there on September 6, police said

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th September 2023 9:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old for allegedly raping a teen girl on the ESI Hospital premises in Sanathnagar.

The accused person identified as Mohd Shabad was working in the hospital canteen. He had targeted a 19-year-old girl hailing from Karnataka. The victim had come to the hospital to see her brother who was admitted there on September 6.

According to the police statement, on Friday, September 15, “Shadab followed the victim in an elevator after finding her alone, the accused forcibly took her to a secluded spot and raped her. He later took her to the blood samples collection room and raped her the second time,” police said.

Meanwhile, the victim managed to escape and raised an alarm following which hospital staff rushed to recuse her. However, the accused fled from the scene.

The hospital authorities filed a case with the SR Nagar police who tracked the whereabouts of the accused and nabbed him.

