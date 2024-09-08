Hyderabad: HYDRA demolishes ex-MLA’s constructions on Ameenpur Lake

Hyderabad: The HYDRA agency on Sunday, September 08, demolished alleged illegal constructions of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and ex-MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Pedda Cheruvu of Ameenpur in Sangareddy district.

Rambhupal Reddy, a former MLA from Andhra Pradesh, and his partner Ramesh had allegedly encroached significant areas near the Ameenpur lake. The politician had claimed ownership of the land between two water bodies inside the lake’s FTL limits, and had built compound walls using concrete and metal sheets. A criminal case has been booked against the former AP MLA.

Following complaints filed by locals and environmental activities, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) razed down the structures, within a week of commissioner AV Ranganath inspecting the contested site.

Issues of encroachment around the lake, which spans over an FTL of 170 acres, was taken as petition to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by environmentalists in 2017 and its hearing procedures are ongoing. The Telangana government had declared the lake’s FTL limits and its buffer zone as biodiversity heritage site, in response to the ongoing case.

However, Rambhupal Reddy dismissed any wrongdoings over the constructions, citing a construction approval issued by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in 1991 and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the district collector in 2015. He contends the allegations by claiming that he legally acquired over 45 acres of land in the lake’s vicinity from local dwellers.

No homes to be demolished by HYDRA

Meanwhile, the HYDRA assured citizens that no houses which are occupied by dwellers will be demolished as part of the it’s demolition drives, aiming to reclaim lakes in the city. HYDRA clarifies that new constructions will be demolished, including compound walls, sheds, shops and other businesses, etc.

The HYDRA chief, AV Ranganath said that most encroachments, which happen over a long time, starts with dumping construction debris over lakes, followed by temporary structures and business popping up on the encroached land, which would later be replaced by permanent buildings, eventually making the lakes in the city disappear from their existence.