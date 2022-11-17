Hyderabad: IBS ragging accused seeks anticipatory bail

Hyderabad: One of the accused in the IBS ragging case, who is a child in conflict with law (CCL) on Wednesday moved the High Court for anticipatory bail.

After hearing a plea by the accused’s mother, Justice K Surender asked the Shankarpally police to present their argument regarding the case. The counsel representing the government was asked to gather instructions on the criminal petition.

Earlier, the Shankarpally police booked 10 accused for the assault on a student named Himank Bansal for his derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Based on Bansal’s complaint, the police invoked sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 450 (trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

The mother of the child in conflict with law sought the protection for the accused in case he is arrested. The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested eight students accused in the ICFAI University student assault case. The police also took action against nine members of the college management for negligence.