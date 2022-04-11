Hyderabad: In spite of hate speeches, Ram Navami rally passes off peacefully

Hyderabad: Ram Navami Shobha Yatra has passed off peacefully in Hyderabad on Sunday amid tight security. However, Hindutva slogans calling for the establishment of Hindu supremacy along with calls of violence were raised during the yatra.

Slogans like “Har minar pe lagaenge Hindu ka jhanda” (Every pillar will have a Hindu flag), as well as “talwar uthega” (swords will be raised), was witnessed.

The lines for one of the songs to which Raja Singh dances goes, “Kashi aur Mathura main bhi jhanda ab lehrana hain.” (Flags will have to be raised at Kashi and Mathura as well.) The song goes on to say, “Hindu virodhiyon ko ab khoon ke aasu rulana hain.” (Enemies of Hinduism will be made to cry tears of blood.)

Making it clear that the lyrics are not just a celebration of Hinduism, the song calls for the removal of minorities in the country. The lyrics, “Jo Ram ka naam na le usko, Bharat se bhagana hain.” (Those who don’t chant Lord Ram’s name, need to be run out of India.)

Thousands participated

Thousands of devotees participated in the procession which concluded Sunday night at Hanuman Vyayamasala.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said meticulous planning, supervision by senior officers and the perfect execution of commands by the field personnel ensured peace.

The main procession started from Seetarambagh around 1.30 p.m., and proceeded to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultan Bazar, after passing through various areas under Goshamahal and Sultan Bazar traffic police stations.

Technology helped in live monitoring of the procession, crowd movement and traffic flow. The police commissioner chaired the joint command control centre in his office where in officials of RTC, R&B, GHMC, EMRI, Fire, Electricity were present.

He monitored the live drone footage, CCTV feeds and radio communications and gave instructions to the field officers. Senior officers descended to field and ensured that the procession moved on.

Policemen deployed in sensitive areas, procession routes

The scorching summer heat could not let down the spirit of 7,000 policemen who were deployed in sensitive areas and procession routes.

“The procession was completed peacefully with the cooperation of organisers, other government departments, devotees and general public,” said Anand.

Earlier, he told reporters that two new processions from Begumpet and Tappachabotra were also allowed on the direction of the Telangana High Court.

As the procession was taken after a gap of two years due to Covid situation, devotees were very enthusiastic.

In addition to 6,000 police personnel from the city, 1,000 officers were drafted from districts for deployment. Personnel of anti-terror wing OCTOPUS and anti-Maoist force Greyhounds and Task Force were deployed.

The police kept strict vigil as the procession coincided with ongoing Ramzan festivities.

The procession also passed off peacefully in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

HC’s permission to the organizers

The High Court had given permission to the organisers with some riders. Shoba Yatra was held between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the organisers followed the route decided by the police.

The organisers moved the High Court after police had denied permission for the procession to pass through certain communally sensitive areas.

The state government conveyed to the court that in view of the law and order situation permission was not granted for the procession in certain areas.

Bhainsa, about 260 km from Hyderabad, witnessed a series of communal clashes in recent years. Violence had rocked the town in March last year. Communal clashes were also reported twice in 2020.

With inputs from IANS