Hyderabad International Short Film Festival receives 704 entries

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th December 2025 1:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad International Short Film Festival (HISFF), taking place between December 19 and 21 has received a total of 704 entries, an impressive achievement for the first ever edition of the festival.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, managing director of Telangana Film Development Corporation CH Priyanka, and managing director of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation will hoist the HISFF balloon at Tourism Plaza today at 4:30 pm.

The first day of the festival and will feature cultural programs and the next two days will see competitive screening of films at screens 4 and 5 of the Prasads IMAX. An awards ceremony will take place on the last day.

A North East Pavilion on Dec 20 will showcase a curated selection of short films from across the eight Northeastern states while panel discussions, Q&A sessions, heritage screenings and student sections will be taken up during the rest of the festival.

Delegates to the program will receive film magazines and notebooks, along with a day-long film appreciation session led by industry experts.

The festival offers networking opportunities and a platform for emerging Telangana filmmakers while also positioning Hyderabad as a global film hub.

Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju stated that HISFF not only nurtures creativity but also encourages dialogue between regional, national, and international storytellers. “It is an opportunity for young filmmakers to learn, collaborate, and gain visibility on a global stage, contributing to the growth of Telangana’s cinematic ecosystem and positioning Hyderabad as a hub of innovation, talent, and culture,” he said.

