Hyderabad: Jilted lover slashes woman’s neck with blade, held

Hyderabad: An engineering graduate was rushed to hospital by SR Nagar police on Friday evening, after she was attacked by her jilted lover under the limits of the police station.

Madhusudhan Reddy (22), who allegedly attacked the 21-year-old victim, had pursued their engineering programs in different fields from the same college in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. After graduating, they coincidentally enrolled in the same IT training institute at Ameerpet, and got into a relationship while staying in separate hostels.

According to CI Srinath Reddy, the victim, who came to know about the drinking and other habits of Madhusudhan, tried to avoid him. Felt being dumped, the accused asked the victim to meet him for one last time.

When the two met near the police station, an argument broke-out between them, and in a fit of rage, Madhusudhan took out a blade he was carrying, and started attacking the victim on her neck.

Fortunately, a police patrol vehicle which was making rounds responded immediately, and apprehended the accused, and shifted the victim to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been filed against Madhusudhan Reddy, who is a native of Chodavaram village in Srikalahasthi of Andhra Pradesh. Further investigation was on.