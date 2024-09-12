Hyderabad: Job fair to be held in Old City on Sept 14

Hyderabad: A mega Old City job fair will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Gulzar Function Hall near Charminar from 7 am to 1 pm. Organized by Mannan Khan and supported by Jani Miya & Co, this Old City job fair is open to all job seekers with at least a 10th grade education.

Both freshers and experienced candidates are welcome at the Old City Job Fair. Over 70 companies will be present offering on-the-spot appointment letters for shortlisted candidates.

Remote and work-from-home positions are also available. Job seekers are advised to bring 10 copies of their resumes. Candidates can walk in directly for interviews and there is no entry fee.

For more information, contact 8374315052.

Earlier, on August 31, another mega job fair was held at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank. This fair featured companies from various sectors, including pharma, health, IT & ITes, education, and banking, with some offering work-from-home options. Candidates with qualifications above SSC were eligible to apply, and preliminary interviews took place at the venue.