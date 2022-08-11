Hyderabad: Journey of woman from sex trafficking survivor to US

Hyderabad: A woman who became the victim of sex trafficking at the age of 13 years is now heading to the United States for the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP).

The woman who is a native of rural Suryapet was cheated by her neighbor in the name of love.

At the age of 13 years, she left her native place along with her lover. After three months, her lover took her to Hyderabad under the pretext of finding a job in the city.

Soon after reaching the city, he introduced her to a woman claiming that she is his aunt. Soon, he left her along with his ‘aunt’.

Later, the then-minor came to know that her lover sold her for Rs. 30, 000. Since then, she was trafficked to various states and forced into sex work.

She was also pushed into becoming a drug addict so that she cannot escape from the racket.

After two years, in 2013, she was rescued and later an NGO rehabilitated her. Currently, she is working for the same NGO.

Now, she is preparing to head to the US for IVLP for her efforts in educating more than 1800 Anganwadi teachers about the trafficking issue. She taught them how to fight against trafficking in their localities.