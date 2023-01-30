Hyderabad: Khursheed Jah Devdi restoration works yet to begin

Hyderabad: The works related to the restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi located at Hussaini Alam, Hyderabad that was announced a month ago is yet to begin.

So far, conservation architect GVS Suryanarayana Murthy prepared a plan to restore the historical monument to its original grandeur, TOI reported.

Last month, Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development Arvind Kumar tweeted that the monument will be restored to its original grandeur in a span of two years and the process will incur a cost of Rs 10 crores.

Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam will be completely restored to its original grandeur & a garden with fountains will be developed in the front lawns by @HMDA_Gov & #QQSUDA at the cost of ₹10 crs & will take 2 years; the litigation is sorted out finally!@KTRTRS@asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/qWHhuo0z6M — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 30, 2022

HMDA and QQSUDA responsible for restoration

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) will not only restore Khursheed Jah Devdi but also develop a garden with fountains in the front lawns.

Apart from it, the Telangana government is restoring many other historical monuments. Earlier, the restoration of a Qutb Shahi monument Shaikpet Sarai was announced.

The monument will be restored for adaptive reuse under the aegis of HMDA and NIUM by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Built by Abdullah Qutb Shah in the 17th century, the Sarai which is a rest house in Hyderabad has 30 rooms, stables for horses and camels, a mosque, and a tomb.

Khursheed Jah Devdi

Built by the ancestors of Paigah noble Khursheed Jah Bahadur, the monument is a European-styled architectural palace.

Located just a kilometer away from Charminar, Khursheed Jah Devdi is a notified heritage structure.

The palace which now needs to be restored was once decorated with exclusive chandeliers. The garden at the palace was full of flowers.