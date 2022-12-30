Hyderabad: KIMS doctors perform 12-hour-long surgery on infant with birth defect

Hyderabad: The doctors at KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences) carried out a 12-hour-long surgery on a 3-day-old infant who was fighting respiratory distress and saved his life.

Surgeries are usually carried out on babies only after they turn four weeks old.

The baby who was born in the Nanded district of Maharashtra was normal at the time of birth. However, around 12 hours later, the parents noticed a lack of respiration in the baby.

The baby was then taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with bluish skin discolouration.

The infant was reportedly transferred to non-invasive ventilation given the sensitivity of the condition, at KIMS Cuddles.

A paediatric cardiologist diagnosed the baby with a large transposition of great arteries (TGA), a birth defect in which the two main arteries carry blood out of the heart swap positions.

The baby was then intubated and connected to mechanical ventilation support.

Doctors went for a 12-hour surgical procedure called ‘arterial switch’ in which the transposed arteries were duly placed to the right and left chambers of the heart, and the large hole was also closed.

Doctors diagnosed the presence of a single coronary artery which further complicated the surgical procedure.