Hyderabad: Kompally children complain to cops over stray dog menace

Hyderabad: Children from the Kompally area on Sunday complained to the Pet Basheerabad police station about the growing stray dog menace in their area. A group of children, hailing from various colonies under the Kompally municipality, lodged a complaint against officials for reportedly failing to control the menace of stray dogs in different localities.

Several children from different colonies in Kompally municipality descended at the Petbasheerabad police station on Sunday and handed over the complaint to a police sub inspector and demanded action against officials.

“The Municipal Commissioner of Kompally Municipality is not doing anything to control the problem. Our families have made multiple representations to him highlighting the danger of the stray dogs. In the last few months, there have been several instances of dog bites in our areas,” a child complained.

The children were accompanied by their parents. They held placards that read ‘Save Our Lives’.

Another child recalled that a dog had bitten her when she was on her way to tuition classes. “Because of the dog bite, now I am visiting the hospital and taking injections. There are many dogs in the locality and children are regular victimized,” she says.

They told police officials that even after complaining to the Kompalli municipal commissioner that many stray dogs have been roaming in and around their colonies, no action has taken place to curb the nuisance. They demanded the police take strict action against the authorities.