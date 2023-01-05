Hyderabad: Kothapet fruit market now opens at Pahadi Shareef

Hyderabad: Kothapet fruit market which ceased to exist last year for the construction of a hospital is now shifted to Mamidi Pally in Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad. The total area of the new fruit market is 12 acres.

In 2022, after the government pulled down all the sheds in the 21 acres Kothapet fruit market, the traders started selling fruits at Batasingaram village, Ranga Reddy.

However, due to inconveniences that were being experienced by the traders, the fruit association was continuously seeking the 12-acres land at Mamidi Pally.

Demand for basic facilities

Now, traders are demanding basic facilities at the new fruit market in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, New Fruit Market Commission Agent Association Secretary Mohammed Muneeruddin said that traders are happy with the establishment of the fruit market at Pahadi Shareef.

One of the traders said that the Batasingaram market was good for those who have a car, however, it was posing inconveniences to middle-class people.

Why govt closed Hyderabad’s Kothapet fruit market?

Kothapet fruit market was closed last year for the construction of a multi-speciality hospital. During the demolition of the market, lathicharge also took place to clear the mob.

The fruit market was started at Kothapet in the 1980s and it was the biggest market in Telangana.

At the market, people used to easily find all varieties of seasonal as well as imported fruits. As the fruits were sold in bulk, they used to be cheaper than in other markets.