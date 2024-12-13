Hyderabad: KTR condemns actor Allu Arjun’s arrest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, December 13 condemned the arrest of Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun by the Hyderabad police.

Reacting to the arrest, KTR said that the national award-winning actor’s arrest reflects the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers. He expressed sympathy with the victims of the stampede and questioned the government’s failure.

The Sircilla MLA took to X and said, “Treating alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible.”

Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly… pic.twitter.com/S1da96atYa — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 13, 2024

It is to be noted that Allu Arjun was arrested by the Chikkadpally police in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theater, RTC X roads on December 4. The stampede was caused during the premier of Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa 2, leading to a woman’s death and critically injuring a boy.

Following his arrest, the actor was taken to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for a medical check-up. He will be produced before the Magistrate at Nampally court or later in the night at the residence of the Magistrate.

The police made security arrangements at the Nampally criminal court complex.