Hyderabad: KTR slams CM for prioritising Musi development over public welfare

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, October 7 slammed Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for prioritising Musi river front development over public welfare.

KTR attacked the chief minister for claiming that Telangana is debt-ridden, while simultaneously orchestrating grand programmes like Musi river front project with Rs 1.5 lakh crore. KTR questioned the reasoning behind the Telangana government’s plans and said, “Everyday Revanth Reddy keeps crying about the state’s mounting debts but is undertaking costly initiatives like Musi river front project which is unwanted for many.”

In a post on X, KTR alleged that the government doesn’t have funds to fulfil the requirements under schemes including loan waiver for the farmers. He questioned how the government would fund the Musi Riverfront development.

మింగ మెతుకు లేదు కానీ, మీసాలకు మాత్రం సంపెంగ నూనె కావాలె అన్నట్టునది రేవంత్ వైఖరి



తెల్లారి లేస్తే బీద అరుపులు. రాష్ట్రం అప్పులపాలైంది అని, డబ్బులు లేవని.



మరొకవైపు మూసి పేరిట ఈ లక్ష యాభై వేల కోట్ల సోకులు, ఆర్భాటం ఎవరికోసం?



❌ రైతు రుణమాఫీకి డబ్బులు లేవు

❌ రైతుబంధుకి… — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 7, 2024

“How come the government has funds for Musi river front project, but not for providing social security pensions to the poor, dearness allowances to the employees, salaries to sanitation and outsourcing workers, medicines in hospitals, chalk pieces and other stationery in schools, fishlings and sheep distribution, and other welfare programmes,” KTR asked in a post on X.