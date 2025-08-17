Hyderabad: KTR terms future city project as ‘scam’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, August 17, termed the Telangana government’s future city project as a scam.

Targeting chief minister A Revanth Reddy, KTR took to social media saying the government first scrapped the Hyderabad Pharma City and then floated the “imaginary” Future City project on the same land. “Revanth first scrapped Hyderabad Pharma City, then floated an imaginary Future City on the same lands,” read his X post.

No Future for this so-called “Future City”!



A classic example of what happens when a clueless leader runs the State



Revanth first scrapped Hyderabad Pharma City, then floated an imaginary Future City on the same lands



As per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, land acquired for a… pic.twitter.com/YiWXvpr42F — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 17, 2025

The Sircilla MLA said as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, land acquired for a particular public purpose cannot be diverted for real estate initiatives for the “benefit of friends and family.”

Also Read Warangal airport land acquistion: Farmers demand Rs 2 cr per acre compensation

KTR said he had warned about this issue in the Telangana Assembly two years ago. “After spending hundreds of crores on PR blitz, today even officials admit serious legal hurdles,” read his X post.

Future City project

In March this year, the Telangana government established a new entity called the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) to oversee the development of the Future City project.

This project involves creating a futuristic urban hub in Ranga Reddy district, covering 56 revenue villages across seven mandals.

Also Read Telangana govt establishes FDCA to oversee Future City project

The chief minister will serve as chairman of the FCDA, while the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) will act as vice chairman. It’s governing body includes prominent officials such as the state chief secretary, principal secretaries of finance and industries, and the collector of Ranga Reddy district. The commissioner of the FCDA will function as the member secretary.

The government has issued a gazette notification to formalise these arrangements.

Future City will encompass areas beyond ORR

The Future City will encompass areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly between the Srisailam National Highway and the Nagarjuna Sagar State Highway.

The plan includes integrating areas previously under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) into the FCDA. A total of 36 villages that were once part of HMDA have been transferred to the FCDA.

The villages included in the FCDA’s jurisdiction are spread across several mandals, including Amangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kadthal, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Manchal, and Yacharam.

The development of the Future City will focus on creating economic and industrial clusters, leveraging the presence of the airport and other infrastructure.

