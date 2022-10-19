Hyderabad: Last date for distance admissions stretched till Nov 10

Hyderabad: The deadline for submitting online applications for admission to distance mode programmes (September 2022 session) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was extended on Wednesday to November 10.

Previously, the deadline was October 20. Candidates who are interested can register online and pay the admission fee by November 15.

The e-prospectus and application forms can be found at https://manuu.edu.in/dde/. For more information, contact the student support unit at 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (extension 2207 & 2208) and the toll-free number 18004252958, or visit the university website at https://manuu.edu.in/dde/.